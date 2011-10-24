* SDS still in the lead

* Trailed by two new parties

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Oct 24 The popular mayor of the capital Ljubljana has joined Slovenia's election race and will present a serious challenge to the opposition leader Janez Jansa at an early parliamentary election on Dec. 4, opinion polls show.

Although Jansa's centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) still leads in most polls, the List of Zoran Jankovic (LZJ), a party established only on Saturday, was second.

Jankovic, a former chief executive of the leading retail chain, Mercator , is popular because he managed to conclude several construction projects in the capital despite the economic crisis, among them a new sports stadium.

The president last month called early elections, the euro zone member's first snap poll since it declared independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

Prime Minister Borut Pahor's minority centre-left coalition had fallen apart, paving the way for a swing to the right, after its popularity plunged amid a slow economic recovery, rising unemployment and lack of reforms.

The election had been due in September 2012.

Jansa and Jankovic are trailed by another new party, the Civic List established by Gregor Virant (DLGV), minister of public administration in the previous centre-right Jansa government between 2004 and 2008.

"People are so disappointed by the outgoing centre-left government that there is even a very small possibility that none of the four parties that made up the outgoing government will make it to parliament," said Borut Hocevar, an editor at daily Zurnal24.

He said poll figures could still change significantly in the next six weeks but Virant's party could well be the king-maker.

"The most likely coalition would be between Jansa and Virant while a coalition between Jansa and Jankovic is not expected because the differences between them are too big," said Grega Repovz, an editor at weekly Mladina.

Since September, three major rating agencies have downgraded Slovenia by one notch due to its high budget deficit, difficulties in the financial sector and lack of reforms.

Export-oriented Slovenia, with 2 million citizens, was badly hit by the global crisis but its economy returned to growth in 2010, expanding 1.4 percent compared to an 8 percent fall in 2009. This year modest growth of some 1 percent is expected.

A Saturday opinion poll conducted by Ninamedia placed Jansa's SDS with 19.1 percent support ahead of Jankovic's LZJ with 13 percent and Virant's DLGV with 12.8 percent.

The Social Democrats of the outgoing Prime Minister Borut Pahor followed with 7.2 percent.

All three parties leading in the poll pledge to cut public administration and budget deficit, which soared to 5.8 percent of GDP in 2010 from a balanced budget in 2007.

While Virant wants privatisation of all state-owned companies, Jansa plans to keep a controlling 25 percent stake in major state firms like the major banks and telecom operator Telekom Slovenije .

Jankovic opposes fast privatisation but plans to shore up the budget by raising value-added-tax by one percentage point from the current 20 percent.

Among squabbles that toppled the last coalition was a referendum on a crucial pension reform that would have raised the retirement age and ease the strain on the budget.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; edited by Zoran Radosavljevic and Richard Meares)