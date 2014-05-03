(Adds new quote, background)
BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia May 3 Slovenia's
Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said on Saturday that she would
step down from her post on May 5 after losing a contest for her
party leadership.
She also urged lawmakers not to nominate a new prime
minister-designate who would try to form a new government, in an
attempt to increase the chances of an election being held
quickly.
Bratusek said earlier this week she wanted to see elections
held before the summer, if possible, following her defeat by
Ljubljana mayor Zoran Jankovic in a contest for the leadership
of the Pozitivna Slovenija party last weekend.
"I call upon all the deputies to give up their right to
propose a new prime minister-designate, so that we hold
elections as soon as possible," Bratusek said on Saturday after
a meeting of the centre-left coalition partners comprising her
cabinet.
"There is no reason to panic as we have stabilised public
finances," she told reporters.
Bratusek's policies helped stave off the need for an
international bailout last year, when the budget deficit soared
to 14.7 percent and the state injected 3.3 billion euros ($4.6
billion) of its own funds into troubled local banks.
One of the government's main tasks now is to cut the budget
deficit to 4.2 percent of gross domestic product this year, in
line with EU demands.
However, analysts warn the current political crisis could
slow the pace of reforms.
($1 = 0.7212 euros)
(Reporting by Almir Demirovic; Writing by Igor Ilic in Zagreb;
Editing by Pravin Char)