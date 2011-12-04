* Polls show center-right SDS taking power
* Janez Jansa seen as new prime minister
* Need to raise retirement age, cut deficit
* Exit polls to be released late afternoon
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Dec 4 Slovenia voted for a new
government on Sunday with the center-right opposition set to
return to power on a pledge of painful reforms to halt the
European Union member's slide back into recession.
Prime Minister Borut Pahor's Social Democrats look likely
to be the latest casualty of the euro zone crisis, punished
over rising unemployment and the threat of more credit rating
cuts.
"I hope for a high turnout and ... that Slovenia will get a
strong new government," opposition Slovenian Democratic Party
leader Janez Jansa said on Sunday, casting his vote shortly
after polls opened in the town of Velenje in eastern Slovenia.
Jansa, prime minister of the former Yugoslav republic from
2004 to 2008, is eyeing a return to office, promising to cut
the budget deficit, create jobs and raise the retirement age.
Polls suggest Jansa will regain the premiership but will
need the support of smaller parties to secure a majority.
Pahor's government lost its majority in May amid internal
policy squabbles and was ousted by parliament in September.
An Alpine state of 2 million people, Slovenia was once a
model of successful post-communist transition but is now facing
renewed economic contraction.
"I hope that things will change after the election, that
the economy will be better, that there will be more jobs," said
24-year-old student Jus Koren.
PENSION REFORM
Slovenia's was the fastest-growing euro zone member four
years ago, but its export-driven economy was badly hit by the
global crisis and contracted as much as 8 percent in 2009.
After a modest recovery, data released last week suggest
another recession is on the way after the economy shrank 0.5
percent in the third quarter of 2011. [ID:nL5E7MU2PX]
Turnout was 18.7 percent by mid-morning, the State
Electoral Commission said.
Jansa's SDS has pledged to cut Slovenia's deficit by
trimming public administration and accelerating privatization.
He proposes to ease a credit crunch by establishing a "bad
bank" to take over state-owned banks' non-performing loans.
[ID:nL5E7LH29Y]
The party would selectively raise the retirement age,
currently among the lowest in the EU at 57 for women and 58 for
men.
Center-left Ljubljana Mayor Zoran Jankovic is seen as
Jansa's closest challenger for the premiership.
"I am a big optimist," Jankovic said after voting on the
outskirts of Ljubljana.
"I am sure that the Slovenian citizens realize that we are
offering an economically successful state on one side and a
state of social solidarity on the other," he told Reuters.
Polls close at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT). The state election
committee said exit polls would now be released at 1900 GMT,
later than planned, after voting in one region was extended by
an hour after some ballot papers were lost.
Preliminary results are expected by 2100 GMT.