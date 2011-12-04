LJUBLJANA Dec 4 The centre-left party of
Ljubljana Mayor Zoran Jankovic was ahead in Slovenia's
parliamentary election on Sunday with 29.5 percent based on
almost a third of votes counted, the state election commission
said.
The opposition centre-right party of former prime minister
Janez Jansa was on 25.9 percent after 31.8 percent of votes
counted. The Social Democrat party of outgoing Prime Minister
Borut Pahor was coming in third, punished by voters for an
economic downturn in the euro zone member.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by
Michael Roddy)