LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Slovenia has opened books on a two-part US dollar bond offering, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/BBB+, has set initial price thoughts of 300bp-312.5bp area over US Treasuries for both a five- and a 10-year tranche.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S issue, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)