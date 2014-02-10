BRIEF-Kuwait's Abyaar Real Estate Development FY loss widens
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Slovenia has opened books on a two-part US dollar bond offering, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/BBB+, has set initial price thoughts of 300bp-312.5bp area over US Treasuries for both a five- and a 10-year tranche.
Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S issue, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
BEIJING, March 19 China will control rapid flows of bank credit to the property sector to help contain risks, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.