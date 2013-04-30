S.Korean bonds record biggest foreign inflow since 2009 in Feb
SEOUL, March 7 Offshore investors boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds by the biggest amount since 2009 in February, official data showed on Tuesday, lured by a firmer won.
LONDON, April 30 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia, rated Baa2/A-/A-, is planning to issue a dual-tranche dollar-denominated Eurobond, according to market sources.
The sovereign has released initial yield guidance of 5% area for a five-year tranche and of 6.125% area for a 10-year portion.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Company currently intends to use net proceeds of notes for refinancing certain existing indebtedness
* Refers to press commentary in relation to a proposal to acquire all of japanese real estate assets of aja