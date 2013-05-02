Moody's expects no change to Australia's AAA rating
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has reopened books on a dual-tranche US dollar bond offering it was forced to postpone two days ago, and is now offering a slightly higher premium following a Moody's downgrade earlier this week, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/A-, has set initial price thoughts of 5.125% area on a five-year tranche and 6.25% area on a 10-year tranche, the sources said.
The country delayed the bond sale on Tuesday because of a two-notch downgrade by rating agency Moody's to Ba1 from Baa2.
Both tranches are now being marketed at a 12.5bp premium over the initial price guidance the sovereign had released on Tuesday before the Moody's downgrade.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
SAO PAULO, March 8 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp has acquired a minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Interactive Brokers Group announces decision to cease options market making activities