BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
Position: Finance Minister of Slovenia
Incumbent: Janez Sustersic
Date of Birth: Dec. 29, 1966
Term: Appointed by parliament in February 2012 for a four-year mandate.
Key facts:
-- Sustersic is a supporter of a liberal economic model, with the state providing a favourable economic environment for companies but not being a major owner of the firms. He has pledged to cut public spending, reduce the budget deficit, keep public debt under control and speed up privatisation.
-- Sustersic believes the government should sell most of the companies it owns, including banks and insurers, and keep only a stake of 25 percent in main banks, while infrastructure firms such as electricity firms, railways and port operator should stay in state hands.
-- After graduating from Ljubljana University's Faculty of Economy, he was the head of the government's macroeconomic institute from 2001-2007 and later a professor of economy at the Faculty of Management at Slovenia's University of Primorska.
-- He is a vice-president of a centrist political party called the Civic List of Gregor Virant, which was established in October 2011 and became the fourth largest party in parliament at December's election.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Cutler)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017