* Slovenia does not need to go to bond market now
* "Bad bank" to be fully functional by September
* Banks will need up to 1 bln euro for overhaul
By Marja Novak and Zoran Radosavljevic
LJUBLJANA, March 29 Slovenia will not be the
next euro member to need a financial rescue as it can afford to
wait for lower borrowing costs before issuing new debt, its top
economic official said on Friday.
The new centre-left government was widely expected to raise
money on financial markets shortly after taking office on March
20 but has not done so because Slovenia's borrowing costs have
soared due to the turmoil in Cyprus.
Investors are betting that Slovenia, another tiny member of
Europe's currency zone with a population of just 2 million, will
also need a rescue to keep its banks and economy afloat.
Last week, Cyprus became the fifth euro member to receive
financial help from Brussels to survive a regional debt crisis.
While Slovenia's banks are also in trouble the sector is
smaller than in Cyprus and it does not share the exposure to
toxic Greek debt and Finance Minister Uros Cufer said his
country did not need help.
"We will need no bailout this year," he said. "I am calm."
Like many other euro zone members, Slovenia is in recession,
with slowing exports to its neighbours and high unemployment.
It last issued a bond in October last year before the
conservative government collapsed over a corruption scandal in
January and was this month replaced by the new centre-left
cabinet of Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek.
Analysts were expecting a swift debt issue from the
government but yields have jumped. The 2021 bond yield rose to
6.06 percent on Friday, from 5.45 a week ago.
The International Monetary Fund says Slovenia will need to
raise at least 3 billion euros this year for the budget, debt
repayment and the bank overhaul, and former Prime Minister Janez
Jansa has said Slovenia must issue debt by June.
But Cufer said Slovenia, a mountainous country on the
Adriatic neighboured by Austria, Italy, Croatia and Hungary, was
not in a hurry.
"We do not have to go to the markets in these overheated
times due to Cyprus," he said. "We can wait for the markets to
calm down, for the investors to feel comfortable about our
action and then we will tap the market."
BAD BANK
He said the government would launch a "bad bank" by September
that would take over a part of 7 billion euros in bad loans from
the three main banks, all of which are in majority or large
state ownership.
The banks would then require up to 1 billion euro ($1.28
billion) in a capital injection, which Cufer said Slovenia could
raise later this year via a bond, part of the total 3 billion in
planned debt issuance for this year.
With successive governments citing national interests,
Slovenia was the only ex-communist state that refused to sell
its largest lenders ahead of EU entry last decade, creating a
toxic combination of political control and poor management in
banks that backfired when the economy went downhill in 2009.
The global financial crisis ended years of fast growth and
indiscriminate lending that included loans worth a reported 187
million euros from one bank to the largest builder, SCT, which
went bankrupt after a collapse in real estate and construction.
Many other highly leveraged local companies went bust,
sticking banks with more bad loans that combined amount to about
a fifth of the economy.
Cufer, 42, took part in shaping the bad bank under a plan
launched by the previous conservative government on the side of
the biggest lender, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), where he
worked as head of financial management.
He said the bad bank had already been established and would
be fully operational "surely in a few months, definitely by the
start of September".
Along with the 1 billion euros to shore up their balance
sheets this year, the lenders will swap bad loans in exchange
for state-guaranteed bonds issued by the bad bank, he said.
NO BANK SALES SOON
Cufer said the banks were now worth 10-20 percent of their
book value, which would be 25 to 50 million euros, and the
government would wait until they were recapitalised and markets
stabilised before sells them into private hands.
"Now is not the appropriate time to sell. Selling at these
prices makes no sense... Even next year is very optimistic," he
said.
Cufer tried to stress that unlike Cyprus - where banking
assets were seven times larger than the economy, as opposed to
about 1.3 times for Slovenia - Ljubjana could handle its
problems on its own.
"Slovenia cannot be compared to Cyprus, it is certainly not
a tax haven... the basic problem of the banks in Slovenia is too
much debt in companies and a lack of capital," he said.
To offset the costs of bank cleanup, the government will
step up the sale of state companies rather than pursue the type
of austerity measures that have deepened economic downturns in
Greece, Portugal and other struggling states.
He declined to name what companies could be privatised but
said they would continue with the programme of the previous
government. He added there would be at least "one major
privatisation" by the end of the year.
The last government was mulling selling stakes in telecoms
operator Telekom Slovenia, insurer Zavarovalnica
Triglav and fuel retailer Petrol.
($1 = 0.7788 euros)
(Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; editing by Michael Winfrey and
Anna Willard)