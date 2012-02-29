* Export growth only 3 pct y/y in Q4

* Investments down by 12.3 pct y/y in Q4

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Feb 29 Slovenia's economy contracted by 0.2 percent in 2011 amid lower export demand and a fall in domestic spending and analysts said it will shrink further in 2012 due to a broad economic slowdown across Europe and budget cutbacks at home.

The statistics office said gross domestic product contracted by 2.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2011 versus a contraction of 0.5 percent in the previous quarter.

The government's macroeconomic institute, which in January forecast growth of 0.2 percent this year changed that to a contraction on Wednesday, pointing to the international environment and the government's fiscal consolidation plans.

Commercial bank analysts agree.

"This year the economy will shrink by another 0.5 percent due to state budget savings, lower export dynamics, weak consumption and stabilisation of investments," Bojan Ivanc, an analyst at KD Banka, told Reuters.

The official numbers showed export growth slowed to 6.8 percent in 2011 from 9.5 percent in 2010 while investment fell by 5.6 percent in 2011 with the biggest fall of 12.3 percent year-on-year recorded in the last quarter.

The new centre-right government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa, confirmed by parliament earlier in February, has pledged to cut spending to bring the budget deficit down to 3.5 percent of GDP this year from some 6 percent in 2011.

It also hopes to help growth by cutting red tape and reducing some key taxes.

But analysts believe the government will need to borrow funds to increase state investments and possibly give a financial injection to some private companies.

"The contraction in 2011 was not expected and urges the government into action that would help the economy, like ending the credit crunch and starting a new investment cycle," said Peter Stanovnik of the Institute of Economic Research from Ljubljana.

The macroeconomic institute said earlier this week a credit crunch in Slovenia has not eased over the past year as bank losses soared to some 356 million euros in 2011 from 98 million in 2010 amid rising provisions for bad loans to local companies.

Finance Minister Janez Sustersic told Reuters earlier in February the country was planning to issue another sovereign bond this year despite spreads on its papers soaring in recent months due to a local political crisis and the euro zone's broader debt problems.

Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone member in 2007 but its export-oriented economy was badly hit by the global crisis and shrank by 8 percent in 2009.

A mild recovery of 1.4 percent followed in 2010 but the previous centre-left government of prime minister Borut Pahor was ousted by parliament in September over inability to enforce reforms that would speed up economic growth. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Patrick Graham)