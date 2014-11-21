LJUBLJANA Nov 21 Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout last year, expects growth this year to surpass the government's September forecast of 2 percent, Deputy Prime Minister Dejan Zidan said on Friday.

"We can expect economic growth this year to reach 2.4 percent based on high growh of exports," Zidan told a conference of Slovenian and Chinese businessmen.

Slovenia was in recession the previous two years because of a fall in domestic spending and investment. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic)