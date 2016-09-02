LJUBLJANA, Sept 2 *Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje is on track to meet all key parameters of 2016 business plans, CEO Franjo Bobinac tells Reuters, with net profit due to reach 7.6 million euros ($8.51 million) on sales of 1.2 billion euros this year *Bobinac says Gorenje has strategic plan till 2020 which is based on an independent growth so the company will continue to grow even if Panasonic does not take it over *Panasonic's due diligence of Gorenje to be completed by the end of September, after when Panasonic will decide on whether to increase its stake of 10.74 percent in Gorenje ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Alexander Smith)