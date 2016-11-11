* Trading to be released on Monday

* Share price soared by 87 pct since start of the year

LJUBLJANA Nov 11 Trading in Slovenia's household appliances maker Gorenje was suspended on Friday after Japanese investor Panasonic Corporation decided against taking over Gorenje in which it has a stake of 10.74 percent.

The Ljubljana bourse told Reuters trading was suspended because the bids showed its share price would fall by more than 15 percent which is the bourse's limit for a daily fall. It added trading will resume on Monday regardless of the size of the fall.

