UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LJUBLJANA May 3 Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje said it plans to issue 40 million euros ($44 million) worth of bonds with a fixed interest rate of 2.45 percent.
The bonds will expire on May 11, 2022, Gorenje said in a statement. It gave no details of how it will use the money but had said it plans to invest in new products this year to boost sales. ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources