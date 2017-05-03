LJUBLJANA May 3 Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje said it plans to issue 40 million euros ($44 million) worth of bonds with a fixed interest rate of 2.45 percent.

The bonds will expire on May 11, 2022, Gorenje said in a statement. It gave no details of how it will use the money but had said it plans to invest in new products this year to boost sales. ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Susan Fenton)