LJUBLJANA, July 29 Several owners of Slovenian
bank Gorenjska Banka signed an agreement to jointly sell their
stakes, which together exceed 50 percent, Gorenjska's largest
owner finance and tourism company Sava, said on
Friday.
"In this way we expect to achieve a better selling price,"
Sava said, adding that selling its stake in Gorenjska is a part
of the financial restructuring of heavily indebted Sava.
Sava, which owns 37.7 percent of Gorenjska, did not reveal
which other shareholders are selling their stakes nor the exact
amount of Gorenjska's shares that are on sale.
In January, Serbian bank AIK bought 13.9 percent
of Gorenjska, becoming the second largest owner of the bank, by
purchasing most of Gorenjska's new shares which were issued with
the purpuse of raising fresh capital as demanded by Slovenia's
central bank.
Last year, the Bank of Slovenia ordered Sava to sell its
stake in Gorenjska, which is among smaller local banks. The
central bank said Sava did not have the financial strength to
give Gorenjska the financial support it needs.
