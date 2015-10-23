LJUBLJANA Oct 23 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka will issue new shares worth at least 13 million euros ($14 million) to cover a capital shortfall, in line with demands from the Bank of Slovenia, the bank's chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

The central bank said in March Gorenjska had a capital shortfall of 58 million euros and the bank has already reduced the figure to 13 million, Andrej Andoljsek said in a telephone interview.

"We will announce the new share issue in the second half of November or at the start of December, with the issuing process being completed by the end of the year," Andoljsek said.

He could not give the exact size of the issue or its price. "We are confident that we will issue new shares successfully," he said, adding the bank will not need state help.

Gorenjska, with a market share of about 4 percent by balance sheet assets, is one of eight Slovenian banks that failed the country's stress tests in December 2013 and the last of those to raise capital.

In December 2013 the Slovenian government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into mostly state-owned banks to prevent them from collapsing under the weight of bad loans. In this way the country managed to narrowly avoid an international bailout.

Gorenjska, not among recipients of state help in 2013, has already reduced bad loans to 25 percent of the total from 33 percent at the start of 2014 and hopes to further reduce the amount to below 23 percent by end-2015.

The bank expects to end 2015 with a net profit of more than the 2 million euros achieved in 2014, Andoljsek said.

He also said the bank wishes to accelerate growth through a possible merger with another local bank, but gave no further details.

The bank's largest owner, local tourism and financial company Sava, is selling its 44.07 percent stake in Gorenjska, also in line with Bank of Slovenia demands. Andoljsek said the disposal could take place in parallel to the sale of the new stock. ($1 = 0.9012 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)