* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
LJUBLJANA Nov 11 Slovenia's parliament will hold a vote of confidence on Thursday in a government that is struggling to avoid an international bailout for the small euro zone member.
A parliamentary spokeswoman said on Monday that the confidence motion would be linked to a vote on amendments to the 2014 budget. Analysts expect Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek's centre-left government to win the vote.
With the amendments, the government is raising taxes, particularly those on real estate, in an attempt to consolidate the state budget and enable Slovenia to avoid having to ask for outside aid.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes