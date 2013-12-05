LJUBLJANA Dec 5 Slovenia's government on
Thursday filled temporarily the two posts left vacant by the
resignation last month of the economy and health ministers as
the country tries to avoid an international bailout.
Finance Minister Uros Cufer will also take on the economy
portfolio and Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec will also take over
the Health Ministry until new ministers are selected, a
government spokeswoman said.
Health Minister Tomaz Gantar said he was stepping down as he
could not "make changes that would ensure a quality, successful,
available and financially sustainable health system".
Stanko Stepisnik, a member of the centre-left party of Prime
Minister Alenka Bratusek, quit after media reported his
tool-making firm had received state financial aid.
Bratusek's government is trying to overhaul the banking
sector and avert the need for outside aid. Results of a stress
test should show on Dec. 13 the scale of bad loans at the banks
and how much capital they would need from the government to stay
afloat.
Senior sources in the euro zone, which Slovenia joined in
2007, said this week the country of 2 million people was
expected to need up to 5 billion euros to recapitalise its
banks, a figure some officials say would not require an
international bailout.
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Janet Lawrence)