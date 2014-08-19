LJUBLJANA Aug 19 Slovenian President Borut Pahor nominated legal expert Miro Cerar as prime minister on Tuesday following a July election won convincingly by Cerar's newly-formed centre-left SMC party.

Parliament has seven days to confirm the appointment of the 50-year-old political novice, who has expressed reluctance to sell some of the bigger state assets slated for privatisation under a drive to steady Slovenia's finances after the euro zone member narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks late last year.

After his confirmation, Cerar will have 15 days to present his cabinet, which also needs approval by parliament. Cerar is expected wrap up coalition talks with the Desus pensioners' party, the centre-left Social Democrats and the Alliance of Alenka Bratusek later this week or next. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Matt Robinson)