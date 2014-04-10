(Adds analyst quote, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, April 10 Prime Minister Alenka
Bratusek's Positive Slovenia party will elect a new leadership
on April 25, the party said on Thursday, a move that will
determine the future of Bratusek's coalition government.
If Bratusek is not re-elected as party president, it could
bring down her centre-left government and create new trouble for
the country that barely avoided an international bailout last
year.
Her main challenger, Ljubljana Mayor Zoran Jankovic, who
founded Positive Slovenia in 2011, had said he would only
disclose on the day of the vote whether he would also run for
the party presidency.
However, all three parties in coalition with Positive
Slovenia had said they would not cooperate with a party led by
Jankovic because he is under investigation for alleged
corruption. Jankovic has rejected all allegations.
"It is most probable that Jankovic will eventually decide
against running for the president of the party, being aware that
his election would break the party, the coalition and the
government," said Borut Hocevar, an analyst at daily Finance.
Bratusek is in the coming weeks expected to announce when
she will seek a confidence vote in parliament to garner support
for painful reforms, which include public sector cuts and
privatisation.
Slovenia was once the fastest growing euro zone member but
its export-oriented economy was badly hit by the global
financial crisis in 2008.
Its banks, which are mostly state-controlled, piled up a
large amount of bad loans through years of reckless lending and
the government had to inject 3.3 billion euros in the banks in
December to avoid a bailout.
(Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Mark Heinrich)