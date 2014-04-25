DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia, April 26 Slovenian Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek lost the leadership of her centre-left Positive Slovenia (PS) party to a challenger unwanted by her coalition partners on Saturday, a move that is likely to bring down her government and trigger an early election.
A party congress chose Ljubljana mayor Zoran Jankovic as the new PS leader, the party said on Twitter. All three coalition partners have said they would not cooperate with a party led by Jankovic, who is under investigation for corruption and has denied all allegations.
"I can no longer be the prime minister if I do not have support within my own party," Bratusek told the congress before the vote.
Slovenia managed to avoid an international bailout in December by pumping 3.3 billion euros of its own funds into its troubled banks. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Chris Reese)
BUENOS AIRES, March 14 Argentina's central bank issued $18.18 million in short and medium term local currency debt on Tuesday and set a yield for 35-day bonds at 22.25 percent compared to 22.75 percent last month.
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs Group Managing Director James Donovan as deputy secretary of the Treasury, the White House said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)