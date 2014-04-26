LJUBLJANA, April 26 Slovenian Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek plans to reveal her next steps on Tuesday, after losing the leadership of her centre-left Positive Slovenia (PS) party, sources close to the party told Reuters on Saturday.

They did not say whether Bratusek would resign or attempt to continue as prime minister but analysts said her resignation is the most likely option after Ljubljana Mayor Zoran Jankovic became the new president of the PS earlier on Saturday.

"Realistically she does not have other options but to resign," said Meta Roglic, a political analyst at daily Dnevnik, adding that would lead to early election in September or October. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)