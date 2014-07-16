LJUBLJANA, July 16 Slovenia's new government could be formed in the second half of September, President Borut Pahor said on Wednesday, after a new centre-left party won the most votes in a snap election.

"Following a patient dialogue between parties and their parliamentary groups, a new government could be formed in the second half of September," Pahor's office said in a statement after he met Miro Cerar, whose Party of Miro Cerar (SMC) won Sunday's election.

The SMC won 36 out of 90 seats in parliament, more than any other party has held since Slovenia's independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Raissa Kasolowsky)