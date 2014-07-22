LJUBLJANA, July 22 Slovenia's centre-left Party
of Miro Cerar (SMC), which won the snap general election on July
13, will start coalition talks on
Thursday, the party's spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.
Investors are keen to see the profile of the new coalition
and whether it will favour privatisation and reforms.
The SMC needs at least one or two small parties to secure a
majority in parliament and Cerar has said he hoped for a
coalition with a majority large enough to enable him to
implement reforms.
"The first round of coalition talks will start on Thursday,"
SMC spokesman Gregor Jagodic said.
The SMC will hold talks with all parliamentary parties
except the centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) whose
leader is serving a two-year jail sentence for graft.
Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout
last year, held the election after centre-left Prime Minister
Alenka Bratusek resigned in May because she lost the battle for
the leadership of the Positive Slovenia party.
