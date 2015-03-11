BRUSSELS, March 11 Dutch brewer Heineken said on Wednesday it was interested in acquiring Slovenia's largest brewer Pivovarna Lasko.

Lasko put itself up for sale last year and wants a buyer to inject at least 75 million euros ($79 million) into the business to help cut debt. ($1 = 0.9498 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop. Editing by Jane Merriman)