UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS, March 11 Dutch brewer Heineken said on Wednesday it was interested in acquiring Slovenia's largest brewer Pivovarna Lasko.
Lasko put itself up for sale last year and wants a buyer to inject at least 75 million euros ($79 million) into the business to help cut debt. ($1 = 0.9498 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.