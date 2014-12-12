Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
LJUBLJANA Dec 12 Slovenia's economy should grow by 2.5 percent this year and 1.75 percent in 2015, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday after completing a regular mission to the euro zone country that narrowly avoided an international bailout last year.
Delia Velculescu, the head of the Fund's mission, said Slovenia should press on with pension reform and with plans to sell state-owned banks, which almost collapsed under bad loans last year.
"We advise the state to privatise all banks while avoiding fire sale," Velculescu said, giving no time period for the privatisation. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Catherine Evans)
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
BERLIN, March 19 The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - the euro zone's bailout fund - should ultimately be turned into a European version of the International Monetary Fund, the head of euro zone finance ministers told a German newspaper.
ABUJA, March 19 Nigeria's monetary and fiscal authorities must cooperate on their policies to help Africa's largest economy to develop, the central bank governor said, according to his spokesman.