LJUBLJANA Oct 28 Bank recapitalisation is an
urgent issue for Slovenia that must be addressed immediately,
Antonio Spilimbergo, head of the International Monetary Fund's
Slovenia mission said on Monday.
Slovenia, weighed down by some 7.9 billion euros ($10.89
billion) of bad loans in the mostly state-owned banking sector,
is struggling to avoid becoming the next euro zone state to take
an international bailout.
"Bank recapitalisation is an urgent issue that has to be
addressed immediately," Spilimbergo told a news conference in
Ljubljana.
He also said Slovenia cannot afford its present pension
system and that reform of management at public sector companies
is needed, adding: "We strongly believe that privatisation is
important in Slovenia right now."
($1 = 0.7254 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Paul Carrel)