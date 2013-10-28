(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA Oct 28 Slovenia must immediately
address the issue of recapitalising its banks, the head of the
International Monetary Fund's mission to the country said on
Monday.
Slovenia is struggling to avoid becoming the next euro zone
state to take an international bailout under the weight of some
7.9 billion euros ($10.9 billion) of bad loans in the mostly
state-owned banking sector.
"Bank recapitalisation is an urgent issue that has to be
addressed immediately," Antonio Spilimbergo told a news
conference in Ljubljana.
Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec, who also sits on
the European Central Bank's governing board, said it was unclear
whether Slovenia will recapitalise its banks later this year or
next year.
"We have to wait for the results (of external stress tests
of Slovenian banks) ... which are due at the end of November and
then decisions regarding recapitalisations will be made," Jazbec
told the same news conference.
The government has reserved 1.2 billion euros for
recapitalisation of its main banks but analysts believe the
tests may show significantly higher capital needs.
Spilimbergo said that Slovenian authorities were determined
to solve the country's financial crisis by themselves and added
that they were taking "strong action" in that direction.
When asked, Jazbec said he was "confident" Slovenia would be
able to avert a bailout.
Spilimbergo also said Slovenia cannot afford its present
pension system and that reform of management at public sector
companies is needed, adding: "We strongly believe that
privatisation is important in Slovenia right now."
The government hopes to avert a bailout by raising taxes,
cutting spending and privatisations including telecoms provider
Telekom Slovenia.
Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone member in 2007
but was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on
exports.
Since 2012 it has been in a recession caused by lower demand
for its exports, a credit crunch and falling domestic
consumption.
($1 = 0.7254 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by John Stonestreet)