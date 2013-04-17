LJUBLJANA, April 17 Slovenia, struggling to avoid a bailout, sold 1.1 billion euros of 18-month treasury bills at a yield of 4.15 percent on Wednesday in a bid to buy time to work out a reform programme before tapping international markets.

The sale was more than double the finance ministry's plan to place 500 million euros worth of the paper. Some of the proceeds of the sale are expected to be used in the early buy back of some 855 million euros of similar bills due to expire on June 6.

The yield of the last 18-month T-bill issue held in December 2011 was 3.99 pct. The country has come under increased market pressure after the messy bailout of Cyprus in March and its bond yields have jumped to almost 7 percent, the level at which some of its fellow euro zone members have had to ask for a bailout.