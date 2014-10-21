LJUBLJANA Oct 21 Slovenia's state-owned bank
asset management company said it issued a state-guaranteed
3-year bond valued at 424.6 million euros ($544.72 million) with
an interest rate of 1.5 percent.
The bank, which manages the bad loans of Slovenia's
state-owned banks, exchanged the bond for bad loans taken over
from state-owned lender Abanka Vipa.
The bad bank was set up last year to ease the overhaul of
the country's banking system.
The Slovenian government narrowly avoided an international
bailout in December by pumping more than 3 billion euros of its
own money into local banks to prevent them from collapsing under
a large amount of bad loans.
(1 US dollar = 0.7795 euro)
(Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)