LJUBLJANA, July 7 Slovenia's generic drugs producer Krka said on Thursday its group sales rose by 1 percent to 603.8 million euros ($668.53 million) in the first half of 2016.

It said sales in its South-East Europe region - Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia, Macedonia and Bulgaria - rose by 27 percent while sales in its East Europe region - Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan - fell by 6 percent.

Krka is due to announce half-year profit on July 28. ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)