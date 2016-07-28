LJUBLJANA, July 28 Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka's group net profit fell 38 percent to 70.1 million euros ($77.73 million) in the first half of 2016, the company said on Thursday.

It said the profit fall was due to lower prices of pharmaceuticals and the devaluation of some currencies. It also confirmed its earlier report that group sales rose by 1 percent to 603.8 million euros in the same period.

($1 = 0.9019 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Susan Thomas)