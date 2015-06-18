LJUBLJANA, June 18 Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka expects group sales in the first half of the year to fall by 3 percent to some 580 million euros ($661 million), due to lower sales in eastern and southeast Europe, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

It also said shareholders had confirmed a dividend of 2.2 euros per share, up by 4.8 percent from last year. ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)