LJUBLJANA, Sept 19 Seven banks and two Slovenian investment funds plan to sell their combined 64 percent stake in Pivovarna Lasko , Slovenia's largest beverage producer, daily Finance reported on Monday.

It said the sellers hoped to find a buyer by the end of this year, adding Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka and a Slovenian unit of Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria were among those who planned to sell their stakes in Lasko.

The banks would not comment.

Lasko has market capitalisation of 91 million euros ($125 million). ($1 = 0.725 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)