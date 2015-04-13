(Updates with Heineken confirmation)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, April 13 Heineken has
agreed to buy Slovenian brewery Pivovarna Lasko in a
deal valuing the company at 224 million euros ($237 million),
Lasko's largest shareholder Bank Asset Management Company (DUTB)
and Heineken said on Monday.
Sources told Reuters that Heineken outbid investment funds
CVC, KKR and Mid Europa Partners.
DUTB, which owns 23.5 percent of Lasko, and Heineken, the
world's third largest brewer, said Heineken would pay 25.56
euros per share and buy 51.11 percent of Lasko.
It would later bid for the whole company in line with
Slovenian legislation which requires anyone that buys at least
one third of a company to make an offer for the rest.
Lasko shares gained 5 percent to 21 euros on Friday before
the bourse suspended trading in Lasko on Monday pending the
takeover decision.
The whole deal was worth a total of about 400 million euros
when considering Lasko's debt which forced the company to put
itself up for sale last year, the sources said.
"This acquisition strengthens our position within the region
and will bring two complementary strong local brands into our
existing portfolio," Heineken Chief Executive Jean-Francois van
Boxmeer said.
Heineken has previously said the Slovenian breweries were
high quality and that it envisaged marketing the Lasko brand
outside the country.
It said Slovenia was centrally positioned between other
markets where Heineken has operations. The Dutch brewer is
already present in all Slovenia's neighbours - Italy, Austria,
Hungary and Croatia.
Lasko represents a small add-on deal for Heineken, which has
pushed into Mexico and spent over $6 billion in 2012 to take
full control of the Asian brewer of Tiger beer.
($1 = 0.9450 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Additional reporting by Philip
Blenkinsop and Martinne Geller; Editing by Keith Weir and Susan
Thomas)