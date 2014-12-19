LJUBLJANA Dec 19 Slovenia's largest brewery Pivovarna Lasko said on Friday it had sold 75.31 percent of its mineral water bottling unit Radenska to Czech soft drinks maker Kofola.

It said Kofola will pay 51.8 million euros for the stake in Radenska or 13.59 euros per Radenska share. (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)