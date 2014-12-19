UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LJUBLJANA Dec 19 Slovenia's largest brewery Pivovarna Lasko said on Friday it had sold 75.31 percent of its mineral water bottling unit Radenska to Czech soft drinks maker Kofola.
It said Kofola will pay 51.8 million euros for the stake in Radenska or 13.59 euros per Radenska share. (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources