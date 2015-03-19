LJUBLJANA, March 19 The management of Slovenia's largest brewer Pivovarna Lasko received five binding bids for Lasko which is expected to be sold by the end of June, Lasko said in a statement late on Thursday.

It did not give the names of the bidders but, according to local media, Dutch brewer Heineken and four investment funds have bid for Lasko. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)