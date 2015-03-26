LJUBLJANA, March 26 Investment funds KKR
and CVC Capital Partners have submitted the top bids for
Slovenian brewery Pivovarna Lasko, the daily newspaper Finance
reported on Thursday, citing unofficial sources.
It said three other bidders, reportedly investment funds
Bain Capital, Mid Europa Partners and Dutch brewer Heineken
, were asked to improve their bids.
The top bids amounted to some 24 euros per share, Finance
reported, which would value the whole company at 207 million
euros. The share closed at 22.39 euros on Wednesday.
The Dnevnik daily newspaper reported that bids had been
submitted worth between 160 million and 190 million euros, also
citing unofficial sources.
Lasko, which put itself up for sale last year, was not
available for immediate comment. It said last week it had
received five binding bids for the company.
The buyer is expected to invest at least 75 million euros in
the business to help cut debt, while acquiring at least one
third of the company.
Following that the buyer would be obliged to announce a
takeover of the whole company under Slovenian takeover rules.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)