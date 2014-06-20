LJUBLJANA, June 20 Six Slovenian state-owned firms and banks sold 54 percent of car parts maker Letrika to Austrian rival Mahle Holding Austria GmbH, state-owned company SDH, which coordinated the sale, said on Friday.

"We received two bids for the company and Mahle offered the best price, that is 67.1 euro per share. The consortium of sellers decided to accept the offer," SDH said in a statement.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout last year, hopes to sell another 13 companies which are in major or partial state ownership this year in order to boost budget income and improve corporate governance.

The from Mahle, a unit of Germany's Mahle GmbH, valued Letrika at 108 million euros.

The stake was in the hands of state-owned companies and banks and a private investment fund.

Letrika shares closed unchanged at 54 euros on Friday before the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 2.13 percent.

The sale of the largest company on country's privatisation list, telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia, is uncertain after Miro Cerar, who is in the best position to become the new prime minister according to opinion polls, said late on Thursday he was against the sale of Telekom.

Slovenia will hold the second snap election in a row on July 13 after the incumbent centre-left Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek resigned in May because she lost the battle for the leadership of the Positive Slovenia party.

($1 = 0.7366 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)