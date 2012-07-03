* Loans to non-financial firms down 7.6 pct y/y in May

* Provisions for non-performing loans up by 27 pct

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, July 3 Slovenian bank lending has been decreasing over the past years and is expected to fall further due to difficult economic conditions marked by a worsening economic outlook and high unemployment, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.

"In May bank loans to non-financial companies fell by 7.6 percent year-on-year and it is expected that they will continue falling," the central bank said after its board meeting.

Provisions for non-performing loans rose by 27 percent in the first five months of 2012 while the country's banking sector had a joint pre-tax loss of 45.7 million euros in the period.

The bank did not comment on rumours that Slovenia could be forced to ask for an international bailout due to its ailing banks but appealed to the banks to increase lending to prosperous companies.

On Monday, the Slovenian government completed a 381 million euros ($479.45 million) capital hike of the country's largest bank state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) to raise its Core Tier 1 capital ratio from 6 to 9 percent as required by the European Banking Authority.

The country's second and third largest banks, state owned Nova KBM and privately owned Abanka Vipa also need fresh capital in 2012 to meet EU capital requirements.

The Slovenia Finance Ministry on Tuesday rejected rumours that Slovenia may be forced to ask for international help.

"At this moment, Slovenia has no need to ask for financial help of the European mechanisms be it due to bank capital adequacy or public finances," the ministry said in a separate statement, adding it expected to cut the budget deficit to 3.6 percent of GDP this year from 6.4 percent in 2011.

Olivier Bailly, a spokesman of the European Commission, earlier on Tuesday did not rule out the chance of a bailout for Slovenia but said the commission did not expect Slovenia to request one soon, news agency STA reported.($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak)