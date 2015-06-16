LJUBLJANA, June 16 UK investment firm Cinven said on Tuesday it remains interested in the purchase of Telekom Slovenia, after Slovenia on Monday rejected its altered bid for the company.

"The conditions to proceed with the transaction now are not in place. Cinven remains interested in the privatisation of Telekom Slovenia and open to re-evaluate the situation in the coming weeks," Cinven said in a statement. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Christopher Cushing)