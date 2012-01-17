LJUBLJANA Jan 17 A group of Slovenian
newspapers launched an online premium-content payment service
this week in an attempt to offset falling subscription and
advertising revenues, media paywall provider Piano Media said on
Tuesday.
Slovenia is the second country to adopt the system, which
will give clients access to a host of local newspapers and
magazines for less than five euros a month. It was devised by
Slovak company Piano Media and in use there since May last year.
"This will allow Slovenian readers to acquire access to
some Slovenian online media by making a single payment or
placing a single order," Tomaz Slibar of Piano Media told
Reuters.
The system started operating this week but payment will only
be required from January 30 with subscription rates set at 1.99
per week or 4.89 per month. Nine publishers with 12 magazines
and newspapers are participating, including the country's
leading daily Delo.
"We polled our users and ... they all agreed that content
has a price and it completely made sense to them that if you
prepare something special it cannot be free on the internet if
you keep selling it in print," said Sonja Merljak-Zdovc, an
editor at Delo.
Slovenia has some 1.3 million internet users, two thirds of
the country's population, and about a half of them regularly go
to news portals and online newspapers, where content until now
has largely been free to access.
"Judging by experience elsewhere, primarily in developed
markets, we see that fears of a sharp drop in online users are
unnecessary,", Delo's chief executive Jurij Giacomelli said.
Piano Media said it is also in talks with publishers in 11
other countries and plans to launch the system in at least three
more markets in 2012.
