LJUBLJANA Dec 16 Slovenia would oppose a possible hostile takeover of food retailer Mercator by Croatian rival Agrokor, its finance ministry said on Friday, after national trade unions urged the government to prevent the sale.

"A possible hostile takeover of Mercator would have a very negative impact on Slovenian agriculture, manufacturing industry, banking market, GDP, labour market and budget deficit," the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The statement said it would oppose Agrokor's plans to finance the takeover with the help of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Agrokor was the best bidder in a tender for 52.1 percent of Mercator which started earlier this year. According to local media, Agrokor offered 221 euros per Mercator share, valuing the company at 832 million euros ($1.1 billion).

Mercator's management said in November it would not allow Agrokor to perform due diligence because Agrokor was its biggest competitor in the region and there was a risk the sale could be stopped by competition authorities in Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro, where both firms are present.

Mercator, which has market capitalisation of 576 million euros, also operates stores in Albania, Bulgaria and Slovenia. While Agrokor is unlisted, several of its units trade on the Zagreb bourse.

Mercator shares jumped 5.2 percent to 161 euros by 1310 GMT on Friday in low turnover, while the blue-chip SBI index gained 1.59 percent.

"The jump of the share does not indicate that the sale will truly happen as it happened on a low turnover and with low turnover high swings up or down are possible," said Bojan Ivanc, an analyst at KD Banka.

Slovenia's outgoing centre-left government of Prime Minister Borut Pahor is expected to be replaced in January by a new centre-left cabinet led by Ljubljana mayor Zoran Jankovic who won a Dec. 4 snap parliamentary election. ($1 = 0.7694 euro) (Editing by Mark Potter)