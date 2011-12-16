By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA
LJUBLJANA Dec 16 Slovenia would oppose a
possible hostile takeover of food retailer Mercator by
Croatian rival Agrokor, its finance ministry said on Friday,
after national trade unions urged the government to prevent the
sale.
"A possible hostile takeover of Mercator would have a very
negative impact on Slovenian agriculture, manufacturing
industry, banking market, GDP, labour market and budget
deficit," the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.
The statement said it would oppose Agrokor's plans to
finance the takeover with the help of the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
Agrokor was the best bidder in a tender for 52.1 percent of
Mercator which started earlier this year. According to local
media, Agrokor offered 221 euros per Mercator share, valuing the
company at 832 million euros ($1.1 billion).
Mercator's management said in November it would not allow
Agrokor to perform due diligence because Agrokor was its biggest
competitor in the region and there was a risk the sale could be
stopped by competition authorities in Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia
and Montenegro, where both firms are present.
Mercator, which has market capitalisation of 576 million
euros, also operates stores in Albania, Bulgaria and Slovenia.
While Agrokor is unlisted, several of its units trade on the
Zagreb bourse.
Mercator shares jumped 5.2 percent to 161 euros by 1310 GMT
on Friday in low turnover, while the blue-chip SBI index
gained 1.59 percent.
"The jump of the share does not indicate that the sale will
truly happen as it happened on a low turnover and with low
turnover high swings up or down are possible," said Bojan Ivanc,
an analyst at KD Banka.
Slovenia's outgoing centre-left government of Prime Minister
Borut Pahor is expected to be replaced in January by a new
centre-left cabinet led by Ljubljana mayor Zoran Jankovic who
won a Dec. 4 snap parliamentary election.
($1 = 0.7694 euro)
(Editing by Mark Potter)