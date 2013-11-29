LJUBLJANA Nov 29 Slovenia's competition watchdog has given Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor a green light to take over food retailer Mercator, the country's largest employer.

"The agency has agreed to the sale of 53 percent of Mercator to Agrokor and has not demanded any additional action from either party," the watchdog's head, Andrej Krasek told a news conference.

The takeover is still being examined by the competition regulators in Croatia.

Agrokor said in June it had signed a deal with 12 of Mercator's owners to buy their combined 53.12 percent stake in Mercator for 240 million euros. It said it would pay 120 euros per share, valuing Mercator at 452 million euros ($614.70 million).

It said the new company would have a revenue of 7 billion euros and would employ 60,000 people.

Slovenia's government, which does not directly control Mercator but has stakes in companies and banks that do, plans to sell another 15 firms, among them telecoms operator Telekom .

The country has been the only ex-communist state to retain control of all major banks and a number of large firms.

Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek's government, in office since March, sees privatisation as a way to boost state coffers, improve corporate governance and avoid the need for an international bailout that might be prompted by the crumbling banking sector.

Early last year Agrokor was offering 221 euros per Mercator's share, according to the media, but the sale collapsed because Mercator's former management refused to let it carry out due diligence.

Mercator's nine-month sales revenue fell 3.6 percent year-on-year at two billion euros and it had a net loss of 17.6 million euros.

($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic. Editing by Jane Merriman)