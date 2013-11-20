BRIEF-Tian An China Investments says net profit for year ended December 2016 will show a significant increase
* Net profit of group for year ended 31st december, 2016 will show a significant increase
LJUBLJANA Nov 20 Slovenia's Economy Minister Stanko Stepisnik resigned on Wednesday just as the country is seeking to avert an international bailout.
A government spokesman confirmed his resignation.
Local media said Stepisnik, a member of the centre-left party of Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek, quit after media reports that his tool-making company Emo Orodjarna had recently received state financial aid and was competing for more state help.
Stepisnik has said his company received the funding but that he has done nothing wrong.
Local media quoted him as saying: "These accusations ... are the reason that I'm resigning." (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Said on Monday that 81,473 shares were allocated for 328,744 euros ($347,679.65) following exercise of pre-emption right
* Says it signs strategic agreement to invest 2.0 billion yuan ($289.95 million) in soccer-related projects in Zhejiang province