LJUBLJANA Nov 25 Slovenia's health minister has become the second member of the government to quit in less than a week, the Slovenian news agency STA reported.

Toma Gantar said less than six months ago he would resign if he could not make "changes that would ensure a quality, successful, available and financially sustainable health system". But views within the government on how to do that are too badly split, he said. Salaries are one of the biggest obstacles, he added.

The instability comes at a bad time for Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek's government. Slovenia is struggling to avert an international bailout of its struggling banks. A stress test should show next month the scale of bad loans at the banks and how much capital state banks would need from the government.

Gantar's resignation follows that of Economy Minister Stanko Stepisnik, who said last Wednesday he would leave his post after media reported that his tool-making firm had received state financial aid and was competing for more. (Writing by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Larry King)