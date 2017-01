LJUBLJANA Aug 25 Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar has nominated state secretary at the finance ministry Mateja Vranicar Erman for the post of finance minister, state-owned Radio Slovenia reported on Thursday.

The radio station said that Erman was likely to be confirmed as finance minister by parliament in early September.

Erman would replace Dusan Mramor who resigned in July, citing personal reasons. (Reporting by Marja Novak)