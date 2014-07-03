(Recasts with source comment, adds OTP quote, background on PM halting privatisation)

LJUBLJANA, July 3 Hungarian bank OTP is interested in bidding for Slovenia's state-controlled Nova KBM (NKBM), a source close to the matter said on Thursday, though the country's prime minister has come out against further selloffs in the short term.

Following a report that Slovenia had received six expressions of interest in a possible bid for Slovenia's second-largest bank, the source said OTP would be a possible contender but declined further comment.

In a statement, the Hungarian lender said: "OTP Bank does not intend to comment on media inquiries. OTP Bank is continuously looking for acquisition opportunities, especially in countries where it is present, but its market share is small."

Earlier newspaper Delo said two banks and four investment funds were interested in NKBM, adding OTP could be interested in the purchase.

But Slovenian Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said no privatisation could be completed before a new government is formed following a snap general election called for July 13.

Thursday is the deadline for non-binding bids for 100 percent of the state-owned bank, which received a state capital injection of 870 million euros in December.

State investment firm SDH, which is in charge of the sale, and advisers Lazard Freres, gave no comment to Reuters.

Miro Cerar, who is well placed to become Slovenia's next prime minister according to opinion polls, told Reuters on Wednesday he was in favour of the sale of NKBM and expected the bank to be sold by the end of the year.

Slovenia has so far been reluctant to sell its largest banks so the government still controls most of the sector.