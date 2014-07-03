(Recasts with source comment, adds OTP quote, background on PM
halting privatisation)
LJUBLJANA, July 3 Hungarian bank OTP
is interested in bidding for Slovenia's state-controlled Nova
KBM (NKBM), a source close to the matter said on Thursday,
though the country's prime minister has come out against further
selloffs in the short term.
Following a report that Slovenia had received six
expressions of interest in a possible bid for Slovenia's
second-largest bank, the source said OTP would be a possible
contender but declined further comment.
In a statement, the Hungarian lender said: "OTP Bank does
not intend to comment on media inquiries. OTP Bank is
continuously looking for acquisition opportunities, especially
in countries where it is present, but its market share is
small."
Earlier newspaper Delo said two banks and four investment
funds were interested in NKBM, adding OTP could be interested in
the purchase.
But Slovenian Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said no
privatisation could be completed before a new government is
formed following a snap general election called for July 13.
Thursday is the deadline for non-binding bids for 100
percent of the state-owned bank, which received a state capital
injection of 870 million euros in December.
State investment firm SDH, which is in charge of the sale,
and advisers Lazard Freres, gave no comment to Reuters.
Miro Cerar, who is well placed to become Slovenia's next
prime minister according to opinion polls, told Reuters on
Wednesday he was in favour of the sale of NKBM and expected the
bank to be sold by the end of the year.
Slovenia has so far been reluctant to sell its largest banks
so the government still controls most of the sector.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Jason Neely and David
Holmes)