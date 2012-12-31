LJUBLJANA Dec 31 Slovenia's largest bank Nova
Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) warned it will probably need a fresh
capital injection in 2013 after shareholders on Saturday failed
to approve an immediate 375 million euro ($495.8 million)
capital hike.
NLB is one of three troubled local banks whose weak balance
sheet, burdened by bad loans, has given rise to speculation that
Slovenia might need an international bailout next year.
The lender said on Monday a capital injection would most
probably be needed next year to cover losses from rising bad
loans and to meet tougher European capital requirements.
It said, however, it would end 2012 with a capital ratio
that would be high enough to ensure its "stability and
security".
The unlisted bank gave no indication of the size of the
capital boost it was likely to need or its expected timing.
Earlier this year, NLB received a total of 383 million euros
of capital from the state, which controls about 85 percent of
the bank after Belgian banking and insurance group KBC
on Friday sold its 22 percent stake to Slovenia for 2.8 million
euros.
Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, are nursing some 6.7
billion euros of bad loans, which equals 19 percent of the
country's GDP.
The government will form a new firm in the first quarter of
2013 that will take over bad loans of state-owned banks in
exchange for state-guaranteed bonds in order to ease the credit
crunch and enable bank privatisation.
Slovenia, which joined the euro zone in 2007, was badly hit
by the global crisis due to its dependency on overseas markets
and is struggling with recession amid lower export demand and a
fall in domestic spending caused in part by budget cuts.
The government expects the economy to shrink by 1.4 percent
next year after a contraction of 2 percent in 2012.
($1 = 0.7564 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
David Holmes)