LJUBLJANA, Sept 14 Slovenia's largest bank, financially troubled Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), named economist Janko Medja as chief executive after his predecessor resigned in December.

State-owned NLB is at the heart of market speculation that Slovenia could become the sixth euro zone member in need of a bailout, due to the rising level of non-performing loans among its local banks.

"The biggest challenge will be for the bank to regain its good name," Medja, a senior official of the Slovenian unit of Italy's Unicredit, told reporters on Friday after being nominated, adding the bank will have to restructure bad loans.

Finance Minister Janez Sustersic said in July NLB might need up to 500 million euros ($645.4 million) of fresh capital by the end of 2013 on account of the rising level of bad loans.

NLB said in July it had about 3 billion euros of bad loans, or 20 percent of the total, but the figure is rising as Slovenia, which was badly hurt by the global economic crisis due to its dependency on exports, struggles with another recession after a mild recovery in 2010 and 2011.

The bank was previously led by Bozo Jasovic, although he resigned last year over disagreements with the government regarding NLB's plan to sell its 10.8 percent stake in Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator.

The sale of Mercator has been suspended but is expected to resume later this year.

The government, which holds about 64 percent of NLB, plans to form a new state agency in coming weeks which will take over NLB's bad loans in exchange for state bonds.

It also hopes to find a strategic investor for NLB and reduce its stake in the lender to 25 percent. Belgian banking and insurance group KBC owns 22 percent of NLB. ($1 = 0.7748 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)